Smoky skies leading to poor air quality; a few showers and storms possible

Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight
By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Air Quality Alert continues for all of western Mass through midnight for “unhealthy” levels due to wildfire smoke.

Besides heavy wildfire smoke and poor air quality, we’ve also got isolated showers and thunderstorms impacting the area this afternoon and evening. There’s a low risk for a few storms to become strong to severe, bringing a risk for hail and gusty to damaging wind. Luckily, any thunderstorm activity diminishes quickly with sunset. Wildfire smoke will also become more dispersed tonight through Wednesday morning.

Any showers end early tonight and skies partially clear overnight. Turning cool and less smoky with lows dipping back into the upper 40s and low 50s with a light breeze.

Less smoky Wednesday, but some batches of moderate smoke may be around early. Some sunshine early on, then more clouds for the afternoon and a low risk for a few spotty showers. Northwesterly breezes continue at around 10-15mph.

Our weather pattern this week remains unchanged as we continue to deal with the upper level low to our East. Lots of clouds around again Thursday and Friday with some sun early, then a chance for showers and a weak thunderstorm in the afternoon and evenings. Temperatures turn a bit cooler mid to late week too with highs in the 60s to around 70.

By Saturday, low pressure is finally moving northeast and away from New England, however, it does still have a slight grip on our area and we may see another day of pop up showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday looks dry and warmer with highs approaching 80 with some good sunshine.

Another upper-level low will move into the Great Lakes early next week and move toward the mid-Atlantic coast. This low will again bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

