Town by Town: Jewish Federation scholarships and Griffin’s Friends Fundraiser

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town throughout western Mass.

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts’ Springfield Council of Jewish Women awarded 48 scholarships to students in the region.

The 48 scholarships total more than $70,000 to qualified students from Chicopee, Springfield, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Hampden, Agawam, and West Springfield.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on a combination of academic, financial need, and community involvement.

Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations through the end of the month at its branches throughout western Massachusetts to benefit Griffin’s Friends, a volunteer-led group dedicated to providing relief and support to children with cancer and their families.

Griffin’s Friends was founded in 1994 in Springfield and is named for Griffin D. Kelleher who passed away from cancer when he was 14 months old.

The group supports children in treatment for cancer and their families by providing small acts of kindness.

