Westfield Police looking for missing woman

Kali Sullivan
Kali Sullivan(Westfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.

They said that 33-year-old Kali Sullivan hasn’t been heard from since May 14 when it’s believed she was in the Boston area.

“She has a history of mental health and drug issues and her family is very concerned for her well being,” police explained.  

Sullivan is approximately 5′3″ tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wetfield Police Det. Anthony Tsatsos at (413) 642-9385 or via email.

