Westfield Starfires to face off against Pittsfield Sun in Springfield Summer Classic

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Westfield Starfires announced Tuesday that baseball will be played in Forest Park this summer.
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Westfield Starfires announced Tuesday that baseball will be played in Forest Park this summer.

The Summer Classic will pit the Starfires against the Pittsfield Suns.

The event will be presented by MGM Springfield and will be held at the Walker Grandstand Baseball Field on Sunday, July 30th at 4 p.m.

Before the game, the players will host a baseball clinic for the John O’Sullivan League.

There will also be music and activities for children and families.

