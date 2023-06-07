Crews battle fire on Liberty Street in Springfield

Firefighters in Springfield responded to a fire on Liberty Street early Wednesday.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters in Springfield responded to a fire on Liberty Street early Wednesday.

When our crews first arrived around 1 a.m., fire crews were seen going into the building where smoke was seen pouring out.

Officials said that fire was put out in under an hour and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

