First Alert Weather Day: poor air quality again today

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Air Quality Alerts continue for all of western Mass through midnight…

Air quality starting to improve across western Mass this evening, especially the Pioneer Valley. Unhealthy air continues to impact Berkshire Co, especially southern Berkshire. The worst of the surface wildfire smoke is impacting southwestern Connecticut into NYC, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Levels are so bad in NYC and Philadelphia, MLB games there have been canceled tonight.

Smoke should continue to exit western Mass tonight and skies remain mostly cloudy with a low risk for a shower. Temperatures once again cool back to around 50.

Another Air Quality Alert has been issues Thursday, but air is only unhealthy for sensitive groups-so most will not have any issues. Weather-wise, we keep mainly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers here and there. Highs only make it into the lower and middle 60s.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW:

An upper level low continues to retrograde westward a bit through Friday, which is helping with our air quality. Friday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with some high elevation wildfire smoke around, especially south of the Mass Pike. Energy rotating around our low will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low, but some strong storms with hail and gusty wind is possible.

The weekend begins with closer to normal temperatures, but we remain a bit unsettled as the upper low starts moving away to the east. A few isolated showers or a thunderstorm are possible in the afternoon and evening with highs returning to the 70s. Sunday finally looks like a dry day with some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Another upper level low develops over the Great Lakes early next week. The difference from this week’s low is the position. Since we will be sitting on the eastern side of the low, more of a southerly flow takes over, bringing in more moisture and warmer temperatures. A shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday, but a cold front coming in Tuesday will bring a chance for more of a soaking rainfall. The remainder of the week will feature a daily rain threat and seasonably warm highs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.