Hampden D.A. provides drug forfeiture grants to eight local organizations

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented eight local non-profits on Wednesday with...
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented eight local non-profits on Wednesday with community support grants totaling $62,000 at the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club.(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented eight local non-profits on Wednesday with community support grants totaling $62,000 at the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club.

This year’s recipients include the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee, the New North Citizen’s Council, the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, Springfield Together Inc., the Western Mass. Youth Flag Football Organization, the Academic Leadership Association of Greater Springfield, Springfield Ballers, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County

“We give relatively small grants through forfeiture in our court system, which is allowed through state law. That really supports these programs to do particular things like rebuild a basketball court or start a special program that provides food to families in need,” Gulluni explained.

The D.A. added that this program is in line with the goal of optimizing public safety.

