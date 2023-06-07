Police searching Savoy for suspect in Adams stabbing

SAVOY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Local and state authorities are currently searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Berkshire County Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that Adams Police asked for assistance from troopers assigned to the Cheshire barracks Wednesday morning for a stabbing. It was later found that the stabbing was a domestic incident that took place in the victim’s home.

The adult female victim, who was reportedly in a past relationship with the suspect, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.

The adult male suspect, whose name has not been released, fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators believe he then went back to his home on Chapel Road in Savoy.

Several agencies - including the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and the State Police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office – went to the suspect’s home. Procopio explained that a perimeter was established and they tried to make contact with the suspect, adding that investigators went into the home and found that the suspect wasn’t there and a search is ongoing on surrounding property.

“As noted above, the stabbing was not a random act. Nonetheless, Savoy area residents are advised to exhibit caution around anyone they see who appears suspicious or out of place,” Procopio noted.

State Police are asking people in the area to not approach or confront any unknown or suspicious man they may encounter. Instead, people are being asked to keep a safe distance and call 911.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.