Resident calls for the resignation of Easthampton mayor following controversial superintendent search

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The fallout between the Easthampton School Committee and the community continues amidst the controversial superintendent search.

Now, some members of the community are calling for yet another city leader’s resignation.

Easthampton resident Cathy Wauczinski said she and others are upset with Mayor Nicole LaChappelle’s participation in sending police to Dr. Vito Perrone’s house on the night of the school committee wanted to offer him the position of superintendent and he didn’t answer his cell phone, an offer he did accept but the school committee chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski later rescinded due to Perrone’s use of the word ladies in an email.

Wauczkinski began collecting signatures for Kwiecinski’s removal several weeks ago. Now, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline for that petition, the Easthampton resident is organizing a petition for the mayor’s resignation.

Cathy Wauczinski called their actions “censorship.”

“The request from the community was overwhelming to also do a petition to recall the mayor,” said Wauczinski. “People are certainly frustrated with a number of things including the superintendent search. This is about censorship. The way the school committee behaved towards Dr. Perrone was censorship. Not responding to the community and not hearing that point of view is censorship.”

Mayor LaChappelle responded to the recall in a statement to Western Mass News and said quote:

“I am honored to have the privilege of being the serving mayor of Easthampton. The recall process driven by residents/voters and is clearly laid out in Easthampton’s home - rule charter. As this resident exercises this option, I will continue what I have doing for 5 1/2 years - working to give all of Easthampton the best quality of life possible.”

The mayor was most recently elected in 2021 and her term will be up in 2025. Wauscinski told me they have the minimum 400 signatures to keep the petition against the mayor alive and will submit the paperwork next week.

