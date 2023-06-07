Springfield officials issue air quality advisory

Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Springfield, Mass. Skyline(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Springfield have issued an advisory to the public because of the smoky conditions brought on from wildfires in Canada.

The city’s Department of Health and Human Services said that an air quality advisory will be in effect until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, they are urging people - especially the youth, elderly, those with respiratory illnesses, and those with chronic diseases - to limit time outside.

The move comes as the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an Air Quality Action Day for fine particulates that could reach unhealthy levels.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.
Police investigating armed robbery at Springfield convenience store
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Heavy police presence seen on Union Street in Springfield
Springfield Police investigating double homicide on Union Street
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

Heavy police presence seen on Union Street in Springfield
Springfield Police investigating double homicide on Union Street
The smoky conditions from the wildfires in Canada have caused concerns for the elderly...
Wildfire smoke leading to health concerns for vulnerable, elderly populations
sports field stripe generic
School districts make adjustments to recess, sports due to wildfire smoke
Police in Springfield are asking for your help in finding this suspect.
Springfield Police looking for larceny suspect