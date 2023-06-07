Springfield officials issue air quality advisory

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Springfield have issued an advisory to the public because of the smoky conditions brought on from wildfires in Canada.

The city’s Department of Health and Human Services said that an air quality advisory will be in effect until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, they are urging people - especially the youth, elderly, those with respiratory illnesses, and those with chronic diseases - to limit time outside.

The move comes as the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an Air Quality Action Day for fine particulates that could reach unhealthy levels.

