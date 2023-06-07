Springfield Police looking for larceny suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are asking for your help in finding this suspect.

Investigators believe he may be involved in a larceny that happened on Hall Street on May 21.

Anyone with any information or who may recognize this man is being asked to contact the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.

