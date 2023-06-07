Springfield Police looking for larceny suspect

Police in Springfield are asking for your help in finding this suspect.
Police in Springfield are asking for your help in finding this suspect.(Springfield Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are asking for your help in finding this suspect.

Investigators believe he may be involved in a larceny that happened on Hall Street on May 21.

Anyone with any information or who may recognize this man is being asked to contact the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7,...
The Big E announces 2023 Court of Honor Stage lineup
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Springfield.
Police investigating armed robbery at Springfield convenience store
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Kali Sullivan
Westfield Police report missing woman found safe

Latest News

sports field stripe generic
School districts make adjustments to recess, sports due to wildfire smoke
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented eight local non-profits on Wednesday with...
Hampden D.A. provides drug forfeiture grants to eight local organizations
Bruno Mars
Several high-profile events to take place in Springfield this weekend
The poor air quality conditions in western Massachusetts could have an impact on your pets.
Poor air quality from Canadian wildfires impacting pets as much as their owners