Town by Town: Tom Cosenzi scholarship, local horse show kicks off, Six Flags daily operation

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Hadley, West Springfield and Agawam.

As high school seniors are kicking off their summer before college, The Tom Cosenzi scholarship announced the two students to receive their scholarship for college this fall.

On Wednesday morning, the award recipients were honored at a recognition breakfast at Esselon Café in Hadley.

We’re told since the award was created the scholarship has awarded more than $18,000 to local students.

Now to West Springfield, where the Connecticut Morgan Horse Show kicked off at the Big E fairgrounds on Wednesday.

This event is open to the public and will run through Saturday, June 10th.

Finally, Six Flags New England unveiled their daily operation for the summer in Agawam!

The park will now be open 7 days a week and their water park Hurricane Harbor kicks off the season this Saturday!

Some new things for the 2023 season include a VIP lounge!

