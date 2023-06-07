WEATHER LATEST: track the air quality where you are

The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.
The Air Quality in New England as of 10 a.m. on June 7.(airnow.gov)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Air quality has become a concern in recent days as a result of the wildfires in Canada.

There are a few ways folks can track localized conditions online.

Interactive air quality map
Explanation of the Air Quality Index

The air quality was deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Follow your latest First Alert forecast by CLICKING HERE.

