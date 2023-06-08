Big comedic, musical acts set to perform in Springfield this summer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is bringing some of the world’s biggest stars to the MassMutual Center.

“You talk about a run of shows in Springfield that we have never seen. It’s truly incredible,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan.

Dolan said starting this week, Springfield will be welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment

“We have Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, which is just about sold out. That’s happening on June 8 and then we have Bruno Mars coming this Saturday and Sunday, which is June 10 and June 11,” Dolan added.

Other headliners include Santana, who is performing on August 6 and popular comedian Bill Burr is coming back to Springfield for shows on August 12 and October 1. Dolan said MGM Springfield booking these big names for the arena creates a domino effect of more and more performers coming to western Massachusetts.

“When promoters see that we are selling a show or selling out that quickly, I start to see that Springfield becoming more and more of a viable market and suddenly becomes where promoters don’t feel like they’re taking a risk they know that market is there,” Dolan explained.

Dolan told us the influx of talent creates a major economic impact on the community.

“It drives bodies downtown…They say ‘I have never been to Springfield’ and they were able to come and get dinner at a restaurant that they have never been able to, stay at a hotel they never been to before, and hopefully want to come back,” Dolan noted.

As a result, heavy traffic is expected, but Dolan had some advice for those driving downtown.

“I would highly suggest getting here early and use the I-91 garages. They always seem to be underutilized, so I really encourage people to utilize those garages,” Dolan said.

Dolan encouraged people to go to massmutualcenter.com to check for ticket availability on pricing. He said, often times, they have the best seats and prices.

