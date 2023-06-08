Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Connecticut man was sentenced on Thursday for trafficking cocaine in ties with a Mexican drug cartel in the areas of Enfield and in Springfield, Massachusetts.

According to the United States Attorney, Vanessa Roberts Avery, on October 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force started to investigate a drug trafficking organization connected to a Mexican drug cartel.

Officials confirmed the criminal organization operated in the area of Springfield, Massachusetts and in Enfield, Connecticut.

Court documents revealed their operations were believed to traffic multi-kilogram bulks of cocaine and heroin.

Throughout the investigation, 47-year-old, Sergio Horta-Molina of Suffield, Connecticut, planned a drug shipment from California to Juan Sanchez-Razon’s home in Enfield.

Officers decided to step in when the Sanchez-Razon wanted to send a shipment back and after a thorough search, they found a kilogram of cocaine.

Horta-Molina had a lengthy criminal history where he was convicted in the District of New Jersey due to conspiring to distribute drugs in 2019. This offense led him to be imprisoned for 40 months with a supervised release for five years.

On March 10, 2023, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess along with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.

Judge Dooley has now sentenced Horta-Molina to 70 months in prison for cocaine offense with a consecutive 24 months in prison along with an additional five years of supervised release.

Sanchez-Razon also pleaded guilty to a related charge but is waiting for his sentencing.

