Former Belchertown police lieutenant pleads guilty, sentenced for secretly videotaping women

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Belchertown police lieutenant, who secretly recorded multiple women without their consent, has pleaded guilty.

Michael Beaupre, 38, pleaded guilty to eight counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person. He also admitted to sufficient facts on 11 counts of unlawful wiretapping, which the judge continued without a finding for two years..

One count each of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and unlawful wiretapping were dismissed.

From January 2017 to January 2022, Beaupre used multiple concealed recording devices to secretly video record women in various stages of undress while they were in his home. The matter was brought to light by a woman who discovered some of the videos and reported them to law enforcement.

Beaupre, who resigned from the Belchertown Police Department in May 2022, was sentenced to two years of probation. His probation includes conditions that he stay away and have no contact with the complaining witnesses, have no alcohol use, undergo random screening, and continue counseling or treatment currently ongoing.

