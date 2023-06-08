Police continue search in Savoy for Adams stabbing suspect

SAVOY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Adams.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said that the search continues for 55-year-old Jeffrey Cote of Savoy.

On Wednesday, Adams Police asked for assistance from troopers assigned to the Cheshire barracks for a stabbing. It was later found that the stabbing was a domestic incident that took place in the victim’s home.

The adult female victim, who was reportedly in a past relationship with the suspect, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.

Cote then allegedly fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators believe he then went back to his home on Chapel Road in Savoy.

Several agencies - including the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and the State Police detective unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office – went to Cote’s home. Procopio explained that a perimeter was established and they tried to make contact with Cote, adding that investigators went into the home and found that Cote wasn’t there and a search was conducted on surrounding property.

“As noted above, the stabbing was not a random act. Nonetheless, Savoy area residents are advised to exhibit caution around anyone they see who appears suspicious or out of place,” Procopio noted.

Search teams returned to the area around Cote’s home on Thursday to continue their efforts to find him.

Procopio added that Cote should be considered armed and dangerous and if anyone sees him, do not approach him. Instead, you are asked to call 911 or the State Police barracks in Cheshire at (413) 743-4700.

