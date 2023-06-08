PVTA bus crashes into pole near Bay Street apartments in Springfield

A Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus was involved in an accident on Wednesday evening.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, we saw it happened near the Bay Street apartments in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the bus bumped a pole and knocked down some wires.

No injuries were reported.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

