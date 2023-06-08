State Police arrest 4 people following Northampton traffic stop

Four people were arrested after narcotics and firearms were found inside of a car during a traffic stop on Damon Road in Northampton.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were arrested after narcotics and firearms were found inside of a car during a traffic stop on Damon Road in Northampton.

Mass. State Police pulled over a car after they saw them go straight through an intersection that was left turn only.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Heather Lonegran of Bennington, VT, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was placed under arrest, along with the three other passengers as they had provided false names.

After a search of the car, troopers found a gun, along with heroin and crack.

All four people now face a number of charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers investigating a double homicide early Wednesday morning in Springfield found...
Springfield Police investigating double homicide on Union Street
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: poor air quality again today
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

State Police arrest 4 people following Northampton traffic stop
State Police arrest 4 people following Northampton traffic stop
The local impacts of the Canadian wildfires continue to make headlines as we wrap up the second...
Local residents react as wildfire smoke begins to clear in western Massachusetts
A Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus was involved in an accident on Wednesday evening.
PVTA bus crashes into pole near Bay Street apartments in Springfield
The fallout between the Easthampton School Committee and the community continues amidst the...
Resident calls for the resignation of Easthampton mayor following controversial superintendent search