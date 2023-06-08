State Police arrest 4 people following Northampton traffic stop

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people were arrested after narcotics and firearms were found inside of a car during a traffic stop on Damon Road in Northampton.

Mass. State Police pulled over a car after they saw them go straight through an intersection that was left turn only.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Heather Lonegran of Bennington, VT, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was placed under arrest, along with the three other passengers as they had provided false names.

After a search of the car, troopers found a gun, along with heroin and crack.

All four people now face a number of charges.

