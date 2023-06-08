Town by Town: World War II aircrafts, Easthampton Fire Department grant, local business tour

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Westfield, Easthampton and South Hadley.

Two iconic World War II aircrafts were on display at Westfield Barnes Regional Airport on Thursday.

Two of the rarest World War II bombers, the b-29 super-fortress fi-fi and b-24 liberator diamond lil were part of the airpower history tour of the commemorative air force.

The tour brings the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to airports each year.

Then, the Easthampton Fire Department was awarded a $55,000 grant.

The FEMA award will be used for the purchase and installation of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors throughout the city.

Finally, GG Inks and Chicopee High School joined forces to inspire the next generation of trade professionals.

The purpose was to provide students with the opportunity to explore the world of silk screen printing.

Students were able to tour the facility and learn more about the silk-screening machines.

The event was held at the GG Inks facility on New Ludlow Road in South Hadley.

