Westfield Police search for a break-in suspect

Police seek the public’s help in identifying a break-in suspect in Westfield.
Police seek the public’s help in identifying a break-in suspect in Westfield.(Westfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying a break-in suspect in Westfield.

Officials confirmed that last week the suspect involved in an attempted break-in on South Maple Street.

If you or anyone has any information, you are asked to call Detective Coach at 413-642-9388 or c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers investigating a double homicide early Wednesday morning in Springfield found...
Springfield Police investigating double homicide on Union Street
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Freedom Elementary physical education teacher Jeffrey Wilson has died after he was hit by a car...
School teacher dies after being hit by SUV while walking in crosswalk, officials say
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
First Alert Weather Day: poor air quality again this afternoon
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Lingering air quality concerns in western Massachusetts continue to affect local businesses,...
Smoke from Canadian wildfires having impact on local businesses
Jahiem Sutherland
Police: Springfield man accused of possessing ghost gun arrested for third time
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Springfield.
Springfield officials concerned over recent violence on Union Street
Starting Friday, local eateries across Springfield will be offering tastes of the city as part...
Springfield Restaurant Week to kick off Friday