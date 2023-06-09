1 person hospitalized following fire on Baldwin Street in Springfield

One person has been hospitalized following a midday fire in Springfield.
One person has been hospitalized following a midday fire in Springfield.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a midday fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to 20 Baldwin Street shortly before noon on Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from a second floor bedroom. They were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to that one bedroom.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Four people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel
Much better air quality, but the weather is trending cool and wet with scattered showers and...
Better Air, but Showers and Thunderstorms Around Friday
Jeffrey Cote
Police continue search in Savoy for Adams stabbing suspect
The fallout between the Easthampton School Committee and the community continues amidst the...
Resident calls for the resignation of Easthampton mayor following controversial superintendent search
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

Latest News

Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent
Springfield school superintendent honored by state association
President Joe Biden
President Biden to visit Connecticut next week
The Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts hosted an in-person celebration to honor...
Latino Scholarship Fund banquet in Holyoke honors students making a difference
Much better air quality, but the weather is trending cool and wet with scattered showers and...
Janna's Friday Forecast