1 person hospitalized following fire on Baldwin Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a midday fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to 20 Baldwin Street shortly before noon on Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from a second floor bedroom. They were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to that one bedroom.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Four people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

