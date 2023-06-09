2 national park visitors accused of interfering with bison calf

Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CNN) - Rangers at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are looking for information on two people seen too close to a bison calf.

The rangers say the men were seen Sunday afternoon approaching and touching the calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats.

They say this is a big deal because approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival.

Human interference can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, which can result rangers having to euthanize the animal.

Fortunately in this case, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd.

Park rangers are investigating this incident, which they consider animal harassment, and the park is asking anyone with information on the two men to contact them.

The park says people should be alert for wildlife and keep a safe distance from them.

A rule of thumb: If your actions cause an animal to change its behavior, then you are too close.

