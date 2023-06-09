Better Air Quality, but Showers and Thunderstorms This Afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cool start this morning with some patchy fog across the area, especially in the valley. Wildfire smoke is dispersing, bringing air quality levels much lower this morning, which should last through the day today. Air quality alerts have been dropped for today, only being re-issued for Connecticut, NY and RI.

Weather wise, we are still dealing with an upper level low, bringing cool and unsettled weather to New England. Today we will see mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for an isolated spot shower this morning. Showers would become more widespread heading into the afternoon where we could see a few isolated down pours and weak thunderstorms. Highs today once again on the cool side, getting into the upper 60′s. This evening, we will likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could produce some small pea sized hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds. We aren’t expecting any severe weather this evening. Overnight, things should dry out with some patchy fog, and temperatures falling down into the upper 40′s.

The weekend is looking mainly dry, with some sunshine for Saturday, although the spot shower chances hold, highs in the middle 70′s. Sunday, a few high clouds, warmer with highs in the upper 70′s to around 80.

Another Upper-level low comes into the area for Monday, this time coming in out of the west, which brings a southerly flow... allowing for more humid air to work in. So, it will start to feel muggy heading into Monday and Tuesday, and we also run the risk for some soaking to heavy rain at times, late Monday into Tuesday with highs in the middle 70′s to low 80′s. We run the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms going into Wednesday and Thursday, and then we start trending drier and warmer heading into father’s day weekend with highs in the low to middle 80′s.

