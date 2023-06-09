Former detail deputy accused of masturbating in front of children near Enfield ice cream shop

A former construction detail deputy with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is being...
A former construction detail deputy with the Hampden County Sheriff's Department is being accused of masturbating in front of children outside an Enfield ice cream shop last week.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) -A former construction detail deputy with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is being accused of masturbating in front of children outside an Enfield ice cream shop last week.

On Friday, witnesses said they heard a loud moaning noise coming from a parked truck.

According to the police report, witnesses said the noise was blasting through the truck’s speakers and a man inside the car had his leg hanging out of the window.

Police then arrested 51-year-old Todd Lafond after catching him in the act.

Lafond is now being charged with public indecency.

Western Mass News reached out to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office and released a statement on the incident:

“The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the allegations against Todd Lafond, a per diem deputy who previously worked occasional construction details. Mr. Lafond has not worked a construction detail under the sheriff’s office in more than two years, and he has been terminated. The Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for anyone associated with the department, whether full-time, part-time or contracted, as is the case here, taking part in any criminal conduct whatsoever.”

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

