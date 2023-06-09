Getting Answers: Connecticut River water quality for Ironman 70.3 Western Mass.

Preparations are underway for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass. taking place in Springfield on...
Preparations are underway for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass. taking place in Springfield on Sunday and athletes have already begun to arrive.(Western Mass News)
By Daniel Santiago and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Preparations are underway for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass. taking place in Springfield on Sunday and athletes have already begun to arrive. One of the challenges will have participants swimming through the Connecticut River, but how optimal is that water for people to swim in

Work was underway on Friday to set up for Sunday’s competition. Western Mass News found staff putting up barricades, placing markings on the streets, and even buoys in the waters of the Connecticut River for the 70.3 mile event.

Heavy rain on May 24 caused more than seven million gallons of sewage water and discharge to be released into the Connecticut River. The question now is: will it be ready for the athletes to swim in this weekend? Dave Christen, the Ironman Group’s regional manager, told Western Mass News it already is.

“Yeah, we test it ongoing. We actually tested it yesterday and we’ll get those results today and then again, we work on that continuously because it’s a moving body of water and we want to make sure we have good quality leading all the way up to the last possible moment,” Christie explained.

Organizers said that 1,400 athletes are expected to participate in the triathlon. To complete it, they will first go down a staircase at Riverfront Park, swim through the Connecticut River, ride a bicycle to Granville and back, and then run through Springfield and West Springfield. Caitlin Drap, an Ironman volunteer but also one of the registered athletes, told Western Mass News she has full trust in the water testing measures in place ahead of Sunday’s event.

“I know, for a fact, the work at hands. We have nothing but the best people out there taking care of us, so it’s a good security blanket to have…Rivers move quickly, so I tend to think in my mind that those are the cleanest bodies of water that we have so no, I’m not concerned,” Drap noted.

Additional water testing will take place on Saturday and Sunday while athletes are swimming in the Connecticut River. The Springfield Fire Department, as well as area first responders, will also be on-hand to make sure everyone stays safe.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel
Much better air quality, but the weather is trending cool and wet with scattered showers and...
Better Air, but Showers and Thunderstorms Around Friday
Jeffrey Cote
Police continue search in Savoy for Adams stabbing suspect
The fallout between the Easthampton School Committee and the community continues amidst the...
Resident calls for the resignation of Easthampton mayor following controversial superintendent search
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

Latest News

As wildfires continuing to burn in Canada, the impact is still being monitored in western...
Some smoke from Canadian wildfires still lingering over the region
A new study shows that western Massachusetts has the highest level of food insecurity in all of...
Researchers find Western Mass. has highest levels of food insecurity in the state
Victor Romero
Springfield Police looking for missing man
FILE - Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy, between...
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement