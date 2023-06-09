Latino Scholarship Fund banquet in Holyoke honors students making a difference

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts hosted an in-person celebration to honor this year’s 12 scholarship recipients.

The event honored those who have devoted their efforts to empowering the Latino community.

Organizers of Thursday night’s event told Western Mass News, celebrations like these encourage the next generation of students.

“Holyoke is one of the highest per capita populations of Puerto Ricans in this nation, along with other Hispanic groups,” sais Derek Estrella, President of the organization. “We need to sit there, and we have to empower our next generation of students, and this is how we do it. "

We also spoke with award recipients at Thursday night’s event and said it’s an honor to be recognized and to feel the support of the community.

“Having the love and joy of helping each other in the Latino community is truly meaningful to me,” said Angelina DeLeon.

The celebration was held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

