‘Restless Leg’ tour starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicks off at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two big names in comedy performing at the Mass Mutual Center on Thursday night, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey stopped in Springfield for their “Restless Leg” tour.

Thousands from around the area looking for a few laughs came down to the mass mutual center tonight to catch two of their favorite comedians.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler performing at the mass mutual center in Springfield for one night only as part of their latest stop in their ‘restless leg tour.”

The comedy duo has been friends for 30 years but never toured live together, until now.

Their Restless Leg tour kicked off in the spring and will wrap up in Atlantic City next week. The tour did not originally include a stop in Springfield, but according to the Mass Mutual Center’s website, it was high demand that brough these two to the city of firsts.

Fans we spoke with couldn’t wait to get a chance to watch their favorites performing live. Sisters Paige and Laura Williams said it was a must-see event.

“She actually got tickets for our mom for her birthday,” said Paige of Agawam.

“It was her 70th birthday – sorry mom for sharing your age! It was her birthday present, but we’ve been fans since we were kids,” added Laura. “We had to come to see it!”

Williams and others told us its movies like “Mean Girls” or tv shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “Parks and Recreation” that brought them to downtown Springfield Thursday night.

“Amy has always been an inspiration to me because of the character she played in Parks and Recreation,” said Liv Stak of Springfield. “She inspired me to get involved in community organizing for the job that I have now. She loves her city as much as I love Springfield so to get to see her in my hometown is really big for me.”

Springfield resident Liv Stak didn’t just get to watch Poehler here in Springfield, she also got the chance to meet her.

“She was so nice; she was so sweet,” Stak said. “She was like ‘do you want to take a picture?’ And it was just an amazing experience.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler aren’t the only big names here this weekend, Springfield will also welcome Bruno Mars Saturday and Sunday for shows at the Mass Mutual Center.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.