Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Parker Street

Crews are responding to a car fire on Parker Street in Springfield Thursday evening.
Crews are responding to a car fire on Parker Street in Springfield Thursday evening.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a car fire on Parker Street in Springfield Thursday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are on scene at the Cumberland Farms on Parker Street for reports of a car fire.

Fire officials confirmed the fire has been extinguished.

No reported injuries.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

