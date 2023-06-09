Springfield crews respond to a car fire on Parker Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a car fire on Parker Street in Springfield Thursday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are on scene at the Cumberland Farms on Parker Street for reports of a car fire.

Fire officials confirmed the fire has been extinguished.

No reported injuries.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

