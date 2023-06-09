Springfield Police looking for missing man

Victor Romero
Victor Romero(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 77-year-old Victor Romero left his Andrew Street home Friday morning sometime after 5 a.m. and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Investigators believe that Romero, who is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds, may have been possibly trying to walk to Leyfred Terrace and that he may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

