Springfield school superintendent honored by state association

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick has received the 2023 President’s Award from the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

In giving the award, the association cited the district’s vast improvements in graduation and dropout rates, among other achievements.

Warwick said in a statement:

“There could never be a more noble profession than teaching, in my opinion...In Springfield, we are blessed to have the best educators in the world and, working together, we’ve been able to make great advancements in the best interest of the thousands of students entrusted to our care every day.”

The district’s graduation rate has improved nearly 30-percent since he took the helm in 2016.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.