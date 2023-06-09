Springfield school superintendent honored by state association

Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent
Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent(Pexels)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick has received the 2023 President’s Award from the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

In giving the award, the association cited the district’s vast improvements in graduation and dropout rates, among other achievements.

Warwick said in a statement:

“There could never be a more noble profession than teaching, in my opinion...In Springfield, we are blessed to have the best educators in the world and, working together, we’ve been able to make great advancements in the best interest of the thousands of students entrusted to our care every day.”

The district’s graduation rate has improved nearly 30-percent since he took the helm in 2016.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel
Much better air quality, but the weather is trending cool and wet with scattered showers and...
Better Air, but Showers and Thunderstorms Around Friday
Jeffrey Cote
Police continue search in Savoy for Adams stabbing suspect
The fallout between the Easthampton School Committee and the community continues amidst the...
Resident calls for the resignation of Easthampton mayor following controversial superintendent search
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

Latest News

President Joe Biden
President Biden to visit Connecticut next week
The Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts hosted an in-person celebration to honor...
Latino Scholarship Fund banquet in Holyoke honors students making a difference
Much better air quality, but the weather is trending cool and wet with scattered showers and...
Janna's Friday Forecast
Two big names in comedy performing at the Mass Mutual Center on Thursday night, Amy Poehler and...
‘Restless Leg’ tour starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicks off at MassMutual Center