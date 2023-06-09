Town by Town: Special Olympics School Day, Behavioral Health Network Center opening, Portuguese Heritage Month

Town by town is taking you to South Hadley, Ware, and Chicopee.
By Robin Stockler, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to South Hadley, Ware, and Chicopee.

Students competed in the Special Olympics school day games on Friday in South Hadley.

Several students from South Hadley and surrounding school districts participated in the event in the high school gymnasium.

Over 100 athletes participated in activities including basketball, bowling, corn hole, hula hooping, and more.

Members of the South Hadley Police Department were also on hand for closing ceremonies.

The grand opening celebration of the new Behavioral Health Network Family Resource Center location in Ware, at 82 Main Street, just down the street from its previous location.

The new facility is a larger facility that provides more space for its programs.

The F.R.C provides free support and access to community resources for families and their children in western Massachusetts.

Finally, there was a special flag raising ceremony in Chicopee to honor of Portuguese Heritage Month.

The Portuguese flag was raised at the flag plaza at Chicopee City Hall on Friday morning

The event was in a celebration of the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Portuguese community in Chicopee and beyond.

Mayor John Vieau and other community leaders were on hand and spoke about the significance to the community.

