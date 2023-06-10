Busy weekend in Springfield continues, Bruno Mars takes the stage at MassMutual Center

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars(MGN Online / Bruno Mars / YouTube)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A lively weekend in Springfield between Bruno Mars hitting the MassMutual stage and an Ironman triathlon kicking off in the morning. Many are making their way downtown.

It’s been a busy week for the 413. Western Mass News just got back from downtown and people we spoke with said you can feel the energy and excitement in the air.

At the MassMutual Center on Friday afternoon, registration was underway for Sunday’s Ironman, and staff were preparing for the first night of performances by Grammy Award winning artist Bruno Mars.

Western Mass News spoke with the MassMutual Center’s general manager Sean Dolan who said events like these offer a huge boost to local businesses.

“It’s the most important part of our jobs it’s what we strive to do every single day, this weekend embodies everything we strive to do,” said Dolan.

Meantime up the road at Red Rose Pizzeria management said that these events have kept their restaurant full over the past few days.

“Downtown has been hopping and it’s really good for business and just really good for everybody just to see that the city is coming back to life,” said Caputo.

Caputo also told us that Amy Poehler made a stop for pizza and salad when she was in town for her show with Tina Fey Thursday night.

For anyone looking to head downtown this weekend, we’re told the tickets for the Bruno Mars shows are limited.

Coming up tonight, we’ll hear more from athletes and music fans visiting Springfield this weekend.

