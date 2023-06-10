Getting Answers: Local officials weigh in on challenges firefighters face in Canada

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As hundreds of wildfires continue to blaze in Canada, Western Mass News wanted to know if firefighters in our area will be assisting in knocking down the flames.

Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino told us while no Massachusetts firefighters have been summoned yet, they are familiar with responding to fires across the Northern border.

While Canada and the Northeast are familiar with wildfires the response can be complex.

Western Mass News spoke with Dave Celino, the Chief Fire Warden for the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“When we get the volume and all of a sudden, the surge of activity that’s what strains the system,” explained Chief Celino. “Many of these fires are remote, 116 or so fires in Quebec have been lightened by these fires so typically not in very accessible areas, so that’s what creates the challenge for the response to any of these wildfires.”

President Joe Biden announced this week that hundreds of firefighters have been sent to help battle the flames. However, Massachusetts firefighters have not been sent yet.

“We’re working on assessing what we have for available resources or crews,” said Chief Celino. “And that’s what Quebec is looking for right now or hand crews to work on the ground directly on these fires.”

But they are familiar with Canadian wildfires. These pictures were taken in 2017, showed the Massachusetts DCR wildfire crew responding in British Columbia. He explained why this experience can benefit local fire response.

“It gives them incredible skillsets that just build their experience and skill set and they actually bring that experience back and put it in practice here in Massachusetts when we have fire activity,” added Chief Celino.

We asked Chief Celino if he knows of any local firefighters looking to respond in Canada, he said it’s in a firefighter’s DNA to always want to help. He asked people to think of those firefighters who are being called in to respond.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.