Gray House Day of Community Service in Springfield helps serve people in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Gray House Day of Community Service took place in Springfield on Saturday morning.

Several guest speakers were in attendance, along with local businesses and volunteers to help complete various renovations and general maintenance projects for the organization.

Kristen McClintock said, “We rely really heavily on community involvement to help us do the things that we do so again days like today where the community comes together all united to give back and make sure that we can continue to serve our community, makes a huge difference.”

Also, at Saturday’s event was representatives from the KeyBank corporation.

They told us, anyone facing hardships in need of food, clothing, or education services can feel free to reach out.

The event was held at the Gray House parking lot and along Arch Street.

