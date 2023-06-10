Gray House Day of Community Service in Springfield helps serve people in need

The Gray House Day of Community Service took place in Springfield on Saturday morning.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Gray House Day of Community Service took place in Springfield on Saturday morning.

Several guest speakers were in attendance, along with local businesses and volunteers to help complete various renovations and general maintenance projects for the organization.

Kristen McClintock said, “We rely really heavily on community involvement to help us do the things that we do so again days like today where the community comes together all united to give back and make sure that we can continue to serve our community, makes a huge difference.”

Also, at Saturday’s event was representatives from the KeyBank corporation.

They told us, anyone facing hardships in need of food, clothing, or education services can feel free to reach out.

The event was held at the Gray House parking lot and along Arch Street.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
A former construction detail deputy with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is being...
Former detail deputy accused of masturbating in front of children near Enfield ice cream shop
MGM Springfield is bringing some of the world’s biggest stars to the MassMutual Center.
Big comedic, musical acts set to perform in Springfield this summer

Latest News

Hatfield crews respond to a hazard in the area of Pantry Road on Saturday afternoon.
Power restored, after hazard on electricity line near Pantry Road in Hatfield
Bruno Mars
Busy weekend in Springfield continues, Bruno Mars takes the stage at MassMutual Center
Springfield Technical Community College hosted the first listening session of the recently...
SCC hosts session on making an impact in Latino communities across Massachusetts
Todd Crandell 061023
Addict to IRONMAN: triathlete marks 106th IRONMAN competition in western Mass.