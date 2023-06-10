Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach

By News 12 New Jersey LLC staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON BEACH, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC) - A man is dead after trying to save his daughter from rip currents off the shore of New Jersey.

Officials say the teenager was swept out by a jetty and pulled several yards out into the ocean at Avon Beach on Friday.

Lifeguards were not on duty, so her father jumped in and tried to save her.

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.

Crews on Jet Skis and in helicopters were called in to search. They eventually found his body.

The father’s name has not been released.

Officials say the daughter is OK.

