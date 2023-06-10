Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored...
The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.(Twitter/@Oreo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular brand is bringing the memories of a carnival sweet to the store’s cookie aisle.

Oreo announced this week that it was reintroducing cotton candy Oreos in stores across the United States.

The unique flavor started showing up on grocery shelves Monday.

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.

Oreo says fans of the brand have been asking in droves for the cotton candy cookie to return.

Company officials have not said how long the cookie will be available, but they are calling it a limited edition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel
A former construction detail deputy with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is being...
Former detail deputy accused of masturbating in front of children near Enfield ice cream shop
MGM Springfield is bringing some of the world’s biggest stars to the MassMutual Center.
Big comedic, musical acts set to perform in Springfield this summer
An upper level low finally moves out, allowing weather to improve this weekend!
Drier, Warmer Weather On the Way This Weekend
Victor Romero
Springfield Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Some of the best critical and creative thinking students from around the world competed in...
Students from around the world attend future problem solving conference in Amherst
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting
An associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is indicted on eight federal charges,
Attorney General Paxton's associate faces federal charges
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach