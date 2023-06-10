Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night.(KGO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, but authorities said there were no fatalities.

“We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims — all are expected to survive their injuries,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet.

Police said there was no ongoing threat and the shooting “appears to be targeted and isolated.”

The city’s Department of Emergency Management issued an earlier tweet asking people to avoid the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m., KPIX-TV reported.

The victims were transported to a hospital but their conditions were not immediately known, KPIX-TV reported.

The police did not immediately report making any arrests.

