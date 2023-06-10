Power restored, after hazard on electricity line near Pantry Road in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hatfield crews respond to a hazard in the area of Pantry Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, officers were on scene for reports of a branch falling into a power line caught on fire.

This caused a safety hazard and knocked out power throughout the town.

Officials said the hazard has now been removed and the power is up and running once again.

