Power restored, after hazard on electricity line near Pantry Road in Hatfield

Hatfield crews respond to a hazard in the area of Pantry Road on Saturday afternoon.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hatfield crews respond to a hazard in the area of Pantry Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hatfield Police Department, officers were on scene for reports of a branch falling into a power line caught on fire.

This caused a safety hazard and knocked out power throughout the town.

Officials said the hazard has now been removed and the power is up and running once again.

