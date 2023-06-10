SCC hosts session on making an impact in Latino communities across Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Technical Community College hosted the first listening session of the recently created Latino Empowerment Advisory Council on Saturday morning.

The council advises Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll on strategies to expand economic opportunities for Massachusetts’ Latino communities and to improve their overall wellbeing.

Josiane Martinez, chair of the Gov. Healey Latino Empowerment Council said, “we were working Governor Healey on an agenda for the Latino community where we can address prosperity, wellbeing, and equity. How can we work together to really make an impact and leave Latino people in a better place.”

Other issues being addressed include workforce development, access to quality education, affordable housing, and health and food security.

The event was free and open to the community and took place on the school’s campus.

