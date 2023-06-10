State representatives react as PACT Act extends health coverage for veterans across Mass.

Congressman Richard Neal joined national and local Veterans’ Affairs officials to highlight the PACT Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
By Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The act marks the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades.

It extends health coverage to more than 5 million veterans exposed to harmful chemicals from burn pits, agent orange, and other toxic sources.

Congressman Richard Neal said it’s something we owe our nation’s veterans.

“We think that the service to America is critical the pact act as it implies means that it is a pact that we made with Americas veterans,” added Congressman Neal.

The act also adds nearly 2 dozen new conditions presumed to be connected due to in-service exposure and requires the V.A. To provide exposure screening to all veterans enrolled in V.A. health care.

