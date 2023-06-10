Students from around the world attend future problem solving conference in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some of the best critical and creative thinking students from around the world competed in Amherst on Friday night for the international future solving conference.

The event took place on the UMass campus.

The program hosted over one thousand problem solvers from around the globe for its annual conference both in person and virtually.

Students from 4th to 12th grade were invited to the event to display their expertise in the creative problem-solving process.

April Michele, executive director of Future Problem-Solving Program International said, “We have students from 9 different countries here with us on campus they’ve all selected an issue in their community and solved the problem by taking action.”

Michele said she hopes everyone who attended Friday night’s conference left inspired.

