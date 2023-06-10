Sun and Clouds this Weekend with a Low Chance for a Shower

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some areas of patchy fog to start, but that will quickly burn off giving way to mostly sunny skies by mid-morning. Today will be an overall pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70′s. This afternoon, we run the risk for an isolated shower, but most of western mass will remain dry for the entire day. Any pop-up showers will be very isolated in nature. Light breezes out of the NW at about 5 to 10mph. Tonight, winds go light to calm with temperatures falling into the upper 40′s to around 50, under partly to mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be another mainly dry day with some high clouds along with sunshine. Sunday looks to have more clouds than Saturday but still a mainly dry day. Once again there is a risk for an isolated pop-up shower in the afternoon, but once again, the majority of western mass will remain dry. Highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer as well, getting into the lower 80′s. Wildfire smoke will be high in the sky, not reaching the surface or impacting air quality, but it could give the sky a slight milky appearance this weekend.

We are watching our next weather maker, which looks to come in the form of an upper level low out of the west, along with a cold front. This low will usher in some warmer and more humid air out of the south, bringing dew points into the 60′s Monday and Tuesday, making it feel slightly muggy. We are also tracking some soaking rain for Monday into Tuesday. Monday will be a mainly cloudy day with a few on and off shower in the first half of the day. Once the front moves closer, more substantial rain moves in, but likely after sunset. This rain would last into the overnight and into early Tuesday, tapering off by the early afternoon. Early rainfall estimates indicate we could pick up around a half in to maybe even 3/4 of an inch. Shower chances linger with us through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 70′s to near 80.

Father’s day weekend right now, is trending dry and warm with a blend of sun and clouds, and highs in the lower 80′s. Shower chances could return for the following Monday.

