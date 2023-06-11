Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of the world’s best athletes participated in IRONMAN 70.3 Western Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Western Mass News caught up with some of the triathletes who shared with us their reaction to the first IRONMAN event in the western Mass.

“It was great, it was really well done, the place was great, the community came out and really supported the race, which was awesome,” said Scott Bradley of Rochester, New York. “The whole bike ride, people were out cheering in front of their houses, which was awesome.”

Some of the athletes told Western Mass News about the biggest challenges the course presented to them.

“It was technical for me on the bike,” said Taylor Days-Merrill of Millis. “There were a lot of ups and downs. It felt like, as soon as you got towards the bottom of a hill, there was a 90-degree turn and you couldn’t carry your speed.”

“You don’t have great roads,” Bradley added. “There were some bumpy roads along the way, so you just got to keep your head up and make sure you’re staying safe out there.”

In the week before the race, air and water quality concerns were making headlines before participants took on the course. However, in the days leading up to the race, IRONMAN officials gave the air and water the all-clear come race time.

Days-Merrill told us that the New England weather was one element he did not account for in training.

“From so cold in the morning to warm weather by the time you get to your run, that was pretty challenging,” he said.

Overall, from the athlete’s perspective, the first-ever IRONMAN in western Massachusetts was a success.

“They made it very challenging, which is definitely fun,” said Days-Merrill. “Other than that, it was a good day.”

“It was a nice course along the water. It felt quick,” Bradley added. “It was really well done for the first time here.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.