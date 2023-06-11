Investigation underway following 2-vehicle accident on Miller Street in Ludlow

Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, 2 motorcycles were involved in the crash on Miller Street.

Officials said Miller Street from Miller at Center to Miller at East is closed.

The public is advised to seek alternate routes.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Ludlow Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
Preparations are underway for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass. taking place in Springfield on...
Getting Answers: Connecticut River water quality for Ironman 70.3 Western Mass.

Latest News

Local outdoor dining impacted by lingering smoke from Canada wildfires
Local outdoor dining impacted by lingering smoke from Canada wildfires
Hundreds of the world’s best athletes participated in IRONMAN 70.3 Western Massachusetts early...
Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield