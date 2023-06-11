Investigation underway following 2-vehicle accident on Miller Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, 2 motorcycles were involved in the crash on Miller Street.

Officials said Miller Street from Miller at Center to Miller at East is closed.

The public is advised to seek alternate routes.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Ludlow Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

