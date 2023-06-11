Local outdoor dining impacted by lingering smoke from Canada wildfires

Local outdoor dining impacted by lingering smoke from Canada wildfires
Local outdoor dining impacted by lingering smoke from Canada wildfires(Jace Harper)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The wildfire in Canada that brough smoke to western Massachusetts and with it unhealthy air quality. Many chose to stay indoors to avoid it this week, so we wanted to know the impact it had on outdoor dining.

Nadim Kashouh owns a restaurant in the center of downtown Springfield. He told Western Mass News many opted for indoor dining to protect themselves.

“People didn’t want to stay outside so we had to kind of push everybody inside, you know the weather didn’t help either, but you know people wanted to be safe and wanted to be indoors,” said Kashouh.

However, he said it was an overall great week for business between events like the iron man triathlon and stars like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler performing in the city.

He told us he expects a full house on Sunday evening. For everyone looking to dine out tonight, our First Alert Meteorologists told me there won’t be an air quality issue, but the sky will continue look hazy.

Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we speak with some outdoor diners for their thoughts on the weather.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Preparations are underway for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass. taking place in Springfield on...
Getting Answers: Connecticut River water quality for Ironman 70.3 Western Mass.
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel

Latest News

Hundreds of the world’s best athletes participated in IRONMAN 70.3 Western Massachusetts early...
Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - June 11