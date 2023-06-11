Local outdoor dining impacted by lingering smoke from Canada wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The wildfire in Canada that brough smoke to western Massachusetts and with it unhealthy air quality. Many chose to stay indoors to avoid it this week, so we wanted to know the impact it had on outdoor dining.

Nadim Kashouh owns a restaurant in the center of downtown Springfield. He told Western Mass News many opted for indoor dining to protect themselves.

“People didn’t want to stay outside so we had to kind of push everybody inside, you know the weather didn’t help either, but you know people wanted to be safe and wanted to be indoors,” said Kashouh.

However, he said it was an overall great week for business between events like the iron man triathlon and stars like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler performing in the city.

He told us he expects a full house on Sunday evening. For everyone looking to dine out tonight, our First Alert Meteorologists told me there won’t be an air quality issue, but the sky will continue look hazy.

