Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has died following a shooting on Orange Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 300-block of Orange Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police said that officers arriving on scene located an adult male gunshot victim,. He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and Hampden County District Attorney’s Murder Unit are investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.

