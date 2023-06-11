Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has died following a shooting on Orange Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 300-block of Orange Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police said that officers arriving on scene located an adult male gunshot victim,. He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and Hampden County District Attorney’s Murder Unit are investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Preparations are underway for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass. taking place in Springfield on...
Getting Answers: Connecticut River water quality for Ironman 70.3 Western Mass.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel
Victor Romero
Springfield Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - June 11
Hatfield crews respond to a hazard in the area of Pantry Road on Saturday afternoon.
Power restored, after hazard on electricity line near Pantry Road in Hatfield
A busy weekend for Springfield, between concerts and preparations for triathlon visitors have...
Busy weekend in Springfield continues, Bruno Mars takes the stage at MassMutual Center
Springfield Technical Community College hosted the first listening session of the recently...
STCC hosts session on making an impact in Latino communities across Massachusetts