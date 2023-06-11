Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on the Bliss Park playground structure Sunday morning.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, they are investigating along with the Massachusetts State Police Hazmat Team, Longmeadow Police, and the Longmeadow Department of Public Works.

Officials said that there is no threat to the public, but the Bliss Park playground will be closed until further notice.

The Longmeadow Police Department has asked anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious during Saturday evening or the overnight hours in the area of Bliss Park and Pool to contact the Longmeadow Police Department Detective Bureau or their tip line at 413-565-4199. Police have also asked that anyone living in the area with exterior cameras review them and contact them if they captured anything suspicious.

Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro told Western Mass News that crews will have to test and identify the substance before further updates can be made.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.