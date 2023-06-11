Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on the Bliss Park playground structure Sunday morning.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, they are investigating along with the Massachusetts State Police Hazmat Team, Longmeadow Police, and the Longmeadow Department of Public Works.

Officials said that there is no threat to the public, but the Bliss Park playground will be closed until further notice.

The Longmeadow Police Department has asked anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious during Saturday evening or the overnight hours in the area of Bliss Park and Pool to contact the Longmeadow Police Department Detective Bureau or their tip line at 413-565-4199. Police have also asked that anyone living in the area with exterior cameras review them and contact them if they captured anything suspicious.

Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro told Western Mass News that crews will have to test and identify the substance before further updates can be made.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mark Woolston has had a different kind of office for a different kind of job over the last 50...
‘I fell in love with the job’: UPS driver making last delivery after 50 years on the road
Preparations are underway for the Ironman 70.3 Western Mass. taking place in Springfield on...
Getting Answers: Connecticut River water quality for Ironman 70.3 Western Mass.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Man sentenced, after drug trafficking operation in Springfield and Enfield, CT ties to Mexican drug cartel
A busy weekend for Springfield, between concerts and preparations for triathlon visitors have...
Busy weekend in Springfield continues, Bruno Mars takes the stage at MassMutual Center

Latest News

For the first time ever, world-class athletes are flying into western Massachusetts to compete...
Hundreds of triathletes hit Springfield road and waterways for IRONMAN western Mass.
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - June 11
Hatfield crews respond to a hazard in the area of Pantry Road on Saturday afternoon.
Power restored, after hazard on electricity line near Pantry Road in Hatfield