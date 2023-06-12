20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 20 residents from Western Massachusetts were convicted on Thursday from a multi-agency investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise back in 2021.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, a 2021 investigation revealed a drug trafficking enterprise that was responsible for the distribution of hundreds of grams of cocaine.

The seized drugs were valued at hundreds of thousands dollars throughout the region.

After the cases were resolved, the investigation resulted in 20 felony convictions along with the forfeiture of over $80,000 in cash. The seven defendants will be facing from 30 to 40 years in prison.

The case was in court on Thursday when two defendants admitted to the charges that related to a drug operation before the Franklin Superior Court Judge David Hodge.

One of the defendants, 42-year-old Jason Nadeau pled guilty to two felony charges of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy after the Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Webber displayed the facts of the case in court.

Court documents revealed that Judge Hodge recommended to continue a sentence without a finding for a year a charge of conspiracy against 30-year-old David Gallegos of Deerfield, where he will be on probation for that year.

Officials confirmed that the resolution charges against Nadeau and Gallegos on Thursday were among more than a dozen pleas that are connected to an investigation that spanned several months involving over a dozen law enforcement organizations.

In December of 2021, the investigation led to the arrests of a dozen people from Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Ludlow, Charlemont and West Springfield.

The investigation led to the convictions of the following people:

40-year-old Daniel Rice Jr. of West Springfield

5-8 years in state prison on charges of trafficking cocaine

5-8 years concurrent sentence on conspiracy

5-6 years concurrent on money laundering

37-year-old Brandon Rice of Hatfield

5-8 years in state prison for trafficking cocaine

5-8 years concurrent sentence on conspiracy

40-year-old David Caplice of Greenfield

3-5 years in state prison for drug trafficking

3-5 year concurrent sentence on conspiracy

43-year-old Jason Byrd of Greenfield

3-5 years in state prison for conspiracy to violate drug laws

40-year-old Nathan Ortiz of Greenfield

3-5 years in state prison for drug trafficking

3-5 years concurrent sentence on conspiracy

48-year-old Robert Blake of Greenfield

1 year in House of Correction facility for conspiracy

44 year-old Wayne Rockwood of Greenfield

2 years on probation of conspiracy

59-year-old Raeline Phelps of West Springfield

2 years on probation of conspiracy

34-year-old Damien Johnson of Greenfield

Facing charge of conspiracy without findings for a year

28-year-old Nicole Perkins of Greenfield

Facing charge of conspiracy without findings for a year

39-year-old Rebekah Thompson of Charlemont

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and continued without findings for a year

63-year-old Heather Symanski of Greenfield

Facing charge for drug trafficking and conspiracy

There were charges for four other people for conspiracy and money laundering, but they have been dropped.

