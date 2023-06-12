Congressman Neal reacts to federal indictment against former President Trump

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an indictment was unsealed Friday, which revealed that he is facing 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.

“I think the arraignment will give notice tomorrow as to what the nature of the charges are explicitly and I think some of the damming testimony has come from the former president’s own lawyers,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

Former President Trump has been indicted for a second time, this time for 37 felony counts related to an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

“This was an unnecessary controversy given the fact that the Justice Department notified the former president and they demanded that those documents be returned when they weren’t. I think they upped the ante and certainly from the Justice Department, they had no choice,” Neal added.

Neal spoke to Western Mass News on Monday to share his reaction to this case brought on by the Department of Justice with Trump’s arraignment set for Tuesday in Miami.

“I hope that the arraignment tomorrow will not be a circus-like atmosphere. The American justice system is also going to be heavily scrutinized here,” Neal noted.

This has not been the first time a former political leader has been found with classified documents. Back in January, the National Archives asked former United States elected leaders to recheck for classified documents after it was discovered that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had documents in their possession. It has been an issue in presidential administrations for decades dating back to former President Jimmy Carter.

“Willful intent is very important here and that is when others were told that they had documents that had to be returned, they returned them immediately and there no was no criminality hint of that because of the speed in which the documents were returned,” Neal explained.

As Trump continues his campaign to be the next president of the United States, Neal told Western Mass News how he believes this latest indictment will impact the 2024 presidential race.

“Independent voters, I suspect, are going to have a very negative perspective on this. I think that certainly, as time goes on, Republican candidates for president, as you noticed in the last two weeks, have demonstrated a good deal more courage in terms of their critique,” Neal said.

