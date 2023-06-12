Congressman Neal reacts to federal indictment against former President Trump

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an indictment was unsealed Friday
By Kristin Burnell and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an indictment was unsealed Friday, which revealed that he is facing 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.

“I think the arraignment will give notice tomorrow as to what the nature of the charges are explicitly and I think some of the damming testimony has come from the former president’s own lawyers,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

Former President Trump has been indicted for a second time, this time for 37 felony counts related to an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

“This was an unnecessary controversy given the fact that the Justice Department notified the former president and they demanded that those documents be returned when they weren’t. I think they upped the ante and certainly from the Justice Department, they had no choice,” Neal added.

Neal spoke to Western Mass News on Monday to share his reaction to this case brought on by the Department of Justice with Trump’s arraignment set for Tuesday in Miami.

“I hope that the arraignment tomorrow will not be a circus-like atmosphere. The American justice system is also going to be heavily scrutinized here,” Neal noted.

This has not been the first time a former political leader has been found with classified documents. Back in January, the National Archives asked former United States elected leaders to recheck for classified documents after it was discovered that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had documents in their possession. It has been an issue in presidential administrations for decades dating back to former President Jimmy Carter.

“Willful intent is very important here and that is when others were told that they had documents that had to be returned, they returned them immediately and there no was no criminality hint of that because of the speed in which the documents were returned,” Neal explained.

As Trump continues his campaign to be the next president of the United States, Neal told Western Mass News how he believes this latest indictment will impact the 2024 presidential race.

“Independent voters, I suspect, are going to have a very negative perspective on this. I think that certainly, as time goes on, Republican candidates for president, as you noticed in the last two weeks, have demonstrated a good deal more courage in terms of their critique,” Neal said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man dies following overnight shooting on Orange St, in Springfield
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
20 convicted, following investigation of a drug trafficking enterprise in Western Massachusetts
Longmeadow officials are warning the public after an unknown hazardous material was found on...
Unknown hazardous material found at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park playground
Ludlow Police are on scene responding to a two vehicle accident in Ludlow on Sunday evening.
2 hospitalized, following serious motorcycle crash near Miller Street in Ludlow
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children injured after acid is poured onto Longmeadow playground

Latest News

One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
Crews battle fire on Linden Street in Holyoke
One person has been displaced after an afternoon fire in Holyoke.
Crews battle fire on Linden Street in Holyoke
Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday after an...
Congressman Neal reacts to federal indictment against former President Trump
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: local produce SNAP benefits, Step Up Day, and paving work